HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed in Hopewell on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 — Thanksgiving Day — Hopewell Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue at 11:39 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When police and first responders arrived, they found a woman with serious gunshot-related injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Ashley Nichole Berry of Chesterfield County. Berry was a lieutenant with the Richmond Fire Department.

According to police, Berry was leaving a Thanksgiving celebration with one of her children when the shooting occurred. Berry was shielding her child with her body when she was shot. At the time, police said they believed it was a drive-by shooting.

It has been almost three years since Berry’s death, and her family and community are still coping with her absence. Her three children — now 20, 14 and 8 years old — are continuing to navigate through life without her. Berry’s friends and family have described as someone who would have helped anyone in need. Earlier on that tragic Thanksgiving Day, Berry was at the Military Retirees Club in Richmond putting together food baskets.

In 2021, the City of Richmond dedicated a street to Berry, with a sign reading “Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry Way” installed on 2700 Berry Road.

Berry’s family continue to seek answers, and are asking the public to come forward with any information that could bring their family justice. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or online through the P3tips website and mobile app.