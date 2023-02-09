HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Almost eight months after a deadly shooting left two teen boys dead along train tracks and two others hurt, a Hopewell mother is seeking justice for her son.

Jeanette Johnson says she still vividly remembers the moment she was delivered the unbearable news that her son, 18-year-old Jasir Culver, would not be coming home.

“My whole world came crashing down,” Johnson said.

Looking at photos of her Culver, Johnson told 8News she was reminded of her son’s headstrong and protective personality.

“Loved to be the protector, the protector to all of those people in those pictures,” she said.

(Courtesy of Jeanette Johnson)

(Courtesy of Jeanette Johnson)

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, officers were called to the intersection of Elm Street and Arlington Road for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, the officers found two victims — identified as 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell — lying on the railroad tracks with several gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

The train tracks where Culver and Coles were found on Friday night. Credit: 8News WRIC

The following day, police announced that, following an investigation, it was determined two 15-year-olds were shot in the same incident. They were hospitalized but survived.

Johnson says she wants justice — not only for her son but for the many grieving families who are left without answers as a result of gun violence.

“People are tired of grieving. People are tired of crying. People are tired of being sad,” she said.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Hopewell Police Department released the following statement.

“There were several leads developed but more information and evidence is needed to make an arrest. Someone out there knows what happened and we are pleading with the community to come forward so that justice is served.”

Johnson and her family are now offering a $2,500 reward, hoping that someone will come forward with information.

“Don’t wait until it’s your relative to say something, or don’t wait until it is your child to say something. Speak now before it even gets to that point,” Jonson said. “Even if I can’t find out why, just knowing the fact that that person is no longer on the streets to harm anybody else is good enough for me.”