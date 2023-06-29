City representatives told 8News that two patients were evaluated at the scene and were able to resume working.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell’s Fire brigade and Hazardous Materials Response teams were called to an AdvanSix plant for a late-night gas leak on Wednesday, June 28.

Hopewell can be largely recognized by its setting of vast industrial plants sprawling across the city.

However, that doesn’t make Wednesday night’s liquid ammonia leak any less scary for people like Jessica Gilchrist whose close friends work in surrounding facilities. She texted one of them all night trying to learn what was happening and whether the community was safe.

“He’s texting me that he’s scared, and he’s concerned they’re being put on lockdown,” Gilchrist recalled.

WestRock, Ashland, and AdvanSix employees sheltered in place as responders stopped the toxic release and secured the area. City representatives estimated the amount leaked to be between 1,500 and 1,700 pounds.

“All the sirens are going off and stuff,” Gilchrist explained as she highlighted just how scared people were.

City representatives told 8News that two patients were evaluated at the scene and were able to resume working. 8News reached out to AdvanSix for comment and to confirm past troubles with leaks and spills. The team has not yet received a response.

Meanwhile, Gilchrist worries for her friends who work near such hazardous materials and have limited access to information during such emergencies as last night’s. She recalled questions that were racing through her mind.

“Is there an air quality — a sudden air quality level change — because of a leak?” Gilchrist wondered. “Is there a shelter in place that needs to happen?”

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the leak and the exact amount of the substance that was released.

“It’s scary,” Gilchrist said. “I mean, considering you’re so close to human population and the animal population.”