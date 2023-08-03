PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 is causing significant delays for drivers in Petersburg.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and is located on I-85 South near Squirrel Level Road.

According to police, the tractor-trailer was loaded with lemons and overturned in the right lane of I-85. The driver — a 29-year-old man from Pennsylvania — was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder have been closed. Motorists have been told to expect delays.

Shortly after 7 a.m., VDOT reported that crews were still working to clear the scene of the tractor-trailer crash.

(Photo courtesy of VDOT Richmond)

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.