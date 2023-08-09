COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 is causing significant delays for drivers in Colonial Heights.

The crash was first reported by the Virginia Department of Transportation around 10:40 a.m. and is located on I-95 South near Temple Avenue.

According to VDOT, all southbound travel lanes have been closed. There is currently a 3-mile-long backup.

In a traffic camera video obtained by 8News, it appears that mulch has been spilled across the road.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.