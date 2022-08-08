COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South is causing major delays for drivers in Colonial Heights.

The crash is located near the Southpark Boulevard exit. According to VDOT, the right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp on I-95 southbound have all been closed.

VDOT has reported that there is currently a 4.5-mile-long backup. Drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 295 as an alternate route and expect delays through the evening rush.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.