PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer driver was charged as a result of a crash on Interstate 95 in Petersburg Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash off of I-95 near the Washington and Wythe Street exit.

According to police, a tractor-trailer driver — now identified as 39-year-old Jeffrey Stanavich of Maryland — had been traveling south on I-95 when he ran off the road. The driver and his vehicle went through the right-hand guardrail before hurtling down a nearby embankment.

No one was injured as a result of the crash and the tractor-trailer was hauling non-hazardous materials.

Stanavich was charged with failure to maintain a vehicle in a lane of travel.

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.