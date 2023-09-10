COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer driver was charged after police say they crashed on Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights, causing two injuries and the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes on Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 North at the 55 mile marker, near Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights, at around 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

It was determined that the driver of the tractor-trailer was heading north on I-95 when they ran off the left side of the roadway, struck the median jersey wall, crossed over into the southbound lanes and overturned.

The impact caused concrete debris from the jersey wall to land in the roadway. At least three vehicles hit the debris in the road and became disabled, one of those drivers sustained a minor injury from the impact.

Photo: VDOT

Photo: VDOT

The driver of the tractor-trailer also suffered minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving. The trailer was not breached and it was not carrying hazardous materials.

One lane of both I-95 North and I-95 South were closed following the crash, but the lanes have since reopened.

This crash is still under investigation by state police.