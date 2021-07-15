Tractor-trailer driver gets summons for reckless driving after crash on I-85

The driver of a tractor-trailer was issued a reckless driving summons after a crash on I-85 Wednesday, July 14. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer was issued a summons for reckless driving after a crash involving two vehicles on I-85 in Petersburg Wednesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of the tractor-trailer was heading north on I-85 when it struck a Toyota Rav4 that was slowing down for traffic. The trailer driver then struck a Toyota Camry that was stopped for traffic.

The tractor-trailer driver then ran off the road and struck the guardrail.

The driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. State Police said the Camry had three juvenile passengers. They were not injured during the crash.