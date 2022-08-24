PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that South Crater Road (Route 301) under Interstate 95 in Petersburg will be closed in both directions on Saturday, Aug. 27, from midnight to approximately noon.

The closure is due to continuing work on the I-95 south bridge deck replacement project over Route 301.

VDOT advises motorists to take the following detours on Saturday during the hours of the closure:

If you are traveling NORTH: Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Road and continue west back to South Crater Road.

If you are traveling SOUTH: Take the ramp to I-95 north/BUS 460 to Exit 50D (Wythe Street/Washington Street). Take East Washington Street to the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460 back to South Crater Road.

According to VDOT, the northbound lanes on South Crater Road will remain closed after work is completed as the bridge deck replacement project continues through November 2022.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit the VDOT website. More information about the bridge deck project can be found here.