Tri-Cities baseball team gets ‘hot’ new name

A new baseball team in the Tri-Cities area won’t have fans waiting to be taken out to the ballgame for much longer.

The Tri-City Chilli Peppers is the official name of the startup team and will start baseball play in the Spring of 2020.

The team name was voted on for months with some of the other choices being the Cucumbers, the Nitty Gritties and the Triceratops.

Colonial Heights Mayor Greg Kochuba announced in August that plans to bring a Coastal Plain League baseball team to Shepherd Stadium were finalized.

The Coastal Plain League will be releasing its 2020 season schedule in the coming weeks and the Chili Peppers hope to start ticket sales by mid-November.