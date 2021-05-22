Tri-City Chili Peppers hosting free fan event this Sunday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking to have a Sunday Funday? Well, then you need to stop by the Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights for the Tri-City Chili Peppers’ FanFest event.

Fans will be able to get a first look at what the Chili Peppers have to offer including full concessions, Kids Zone featuring two inflatable obstacle courses, fan participant home run derby, cornhole and more. This will also be the first time the public will see the Chili Pepper players in uniform and in person.

Gates for FanFest open at 1 p.m. FanFest is a free event and open to the public. To register for home run derby and the corn hole tournament, visit chilipeppersbaseball.com and click ‘FANFEST.’

The Chili Peppers are just one week away from their 2021 Coastal Plain League inaugural season home opener against the Wilson Tobs. They will play on Saturday, May 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at FanFest.