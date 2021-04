RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Tri-City Chili Peppers is asking the community for help.

The baseball team out of Colonial Heights is looking for families willing to house their players and interns for two months this summer.

As a part of their Host Family Program for every player or intern someone hosts, they will receive VIP passes to home games at Shepherd Stadium.

You can make a difference this summer.



Give the gift of a roof over a Chili Pepper's head this summer. For just two months you can be the answer, they so desperately need.



For information, visit our website➡️https://t.co/i6TGm230dN pic.twitter.com/UeexnbmTOa — Tri-City Chili Peppers (@GoChiliPeppers) April 13, 2021

For more information on how to become a host family, visit their website.