COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving an ambulance in Colonial Heights.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to police, an emergency medical vehicle was headed southbound on Interstate 95 when it was hit by a truck near the I-85 exit.

Police said there were no injuries and no lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.