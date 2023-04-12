PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty Petersburg-based small business will now receive a total of $500,000 in new funding as part of the newly created Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) program.

The PFF is a competitive grant fund meant to help companies that are headquartered in Petersburg or owned by a city resident. The program is part of Governor Glenn Youngkin`s “Partnership for Petersburg” initiative, which consists of more than 40 initiatives meant to enhance the quality of life in the city.

Nearly 240 proposals were submitted for the first round of grant funding, which opened up in December.

Ultimately, 20 business were awarded $25,000 each through the grand program. The companies span from food and retail to childcare and healthcare services.

A full list of the winning businesses is available on the Governor’s website.

The funding will allow these businesses to hire new employees, upgrade their accounting systems, pay off debt, replenish inventory, develop websites and invest in renovations, among other potential improvements.

“The vision for economic growth in Petersburg begins with small businesses empowered to grow, create jobs and inspire this great community to a brighter future,” Youngkin said. “This is a powerful step in the right direction.”

The inaugural PFF awardees will be celebrated in May at a community event that will be hosted by Governor Glenn Youngkin and his Administration.

More information on the Petersburg Founders Fund can be found on their website.