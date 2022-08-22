UPDATE 9:06 a.m. — As of 9 a.m. the crash had been cleared.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two cars on Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights shut down two lanes of the interstate Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder and left travel lane were both closed near the Southpark Boulevard exit in Colonial Heights.

The two cars appeared to have crashed into the jersey wall dividing the sides of the interstate.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.