COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a road rage incident in Colonial Heights in which a woman was shot.

According to the Colonial Heights Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of the Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on May 11 for a report of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg while inside her car. The woman told police that she had been involved in a road rage incident with two unknown people on Dupuy Avenue near Virginia State University’s campus.

The woman was taken to Southside Regional Hospital in Petersburg for treatment.

On Friday, May 26, detectives arrested 23-year-old Destiny Richardson of Richmond and 18-year-old Kenndezz Ampy of Hopewell in connection with the shooting.

Richardson was charged with malicious wounding, felony accessory after the fact, shooting while committing a felony, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Ampy was charged with felony shooting from a vehicle, malicious wounding and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Richardson and Ampy are both being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.