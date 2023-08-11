An undated photo of P’Aris Moore overlaying an image of January protests in the wake of her death

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has announced that it has charged two men in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore in December 2022.

According to police, 20-year-old Jamari Antonio Taylor of Hopewell and 18-year-old Rayquan Latrel Harvell of Chesterfield County were arrested and indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in connection to the shooting death of Moore.

At around 2:14 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, officers responded to the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, the officers found Moore, who had been shot once in the chest.

Moore was taken to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell, where she later died.

A grieving Hopewell community gathered Monday, Jan. 2 to demand change after 8-year-old P’Aris Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting last week. (Photo Brad Vassar/ 8News)

Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harvell has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Both are being held without bond.

“We are thankful for the thorough and professional investigative work of our entire team, along with the dedicated staff of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office who worked tirelessly to bring closure to the family of P’Aris Moore,” said Hopewell Police Deputy Chief Donald Reid. “We remain proud of our community, and all who provided valuable information to assist in this investigation.”

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Clark of Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.