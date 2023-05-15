Two children and their grandmother are in critical condition after a fire in their home in Colonial Heights. (Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two children and their grandmother are in critical condition after a fire in their home in Colonial Heights.

According to the Colonial Heights Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a residential fire on the 1100 block of Covington Road at around 3:49 p.m. on Monday, May 15. When they got there, the crews found heavy fire at the staircase of the home. The fire was marked under control by 4:16 p.m. Monday.

Three children and their grandmother were found inside the home, two of the children were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg in critical condition and the grandmother was taken to a different local hospital in critical condition. The third child had no critical injuries.

The Colonial Heights Fire Marshal and Colonial Heights Police Department are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.