Two Hopewell schools staff members test positive for coronavirus

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 within the Technology Department.

A staff member within the department tested positive. An employee who was in close contact with that person also testes positive for the disease.

There have been five COVID-19 cases among Hopewell School employees since school started on Tuesday, September 8. The two most recent cases were confirmed this week. On Monday, the district welcomed back a limited number of students to in-person learning in the first phase. Fifty students were welcomed back including those with disabilities and English language learners.

According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jay McClain, the Technology department had been taking a ‘mobile makerspace’ out to the community for the students.

“I was like, thank god I did not take them to that maker space,” said Beyonkia McWilliams, a parent of a first and sixth-grader in Hopewell City Public Schools.

The district will be postponing the ‘mobile makerspace’ until the week of November 1. Those who had contact with the employee are in quarantine.

McWilliams told 8News that she was pleased with the school district’s direct communication. Families were notified immediately through various media outlets.

“I got an email. I got a remind app notification. I got a phone call. I got everything short of a text. I appreciate that they didn’t try to hide it,” McWilliams said.

Parents have differing views on whether they want their children to attend in-person classes. Some parents are relieved that students with disabilities are back in the classroom due to the lack of resources at home for some. Some parents told 8News that being in school provides a full education.

McWilliams is concerned that they will get sick. She told 8News that parents have to want what is best for their families. She adds that she would not send her kids back to the classroom if she had the choice.

“Just because you’re not going through it doesn’t mean somebody else doesn’t need that help so I’m not going to judge anybody it’s just that my kids are not going,” McWilliams said. “That’s what a lot of people are missing around here… empathy for the next person.”

Hopewell City Public Schools is hoping to provide a choice in the safest way possible. Students with disabilities and English language learners were welcomed back first because it was the only group of students aligned with health officials’ guidance.

The district is following contact tracing protocols if a staff member tests positive for Coronavirus. Dr. McClain told 8News that he wasn’t the community to be aware of the risks and wants the district to be transparent.

“It can produce anxiety, but we feel like the truth is important to share because we are continuing to move forward and work to provide opportunities in the safest way possible,” McClain said. “We’re doing our best to protect the health and safety of our staff.”

The district has suspended in-person operations by the Technology department through the end of October. Anyone who interacted with the staff after October 12th, should monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider with any concerns.

The school district was transparent through a letter written to families from Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jay McClain:

“We encourage individuals can also contact the Crater Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 804-862-8989. If any individuals are identified through the contact tracing process, they will be contacted directly by the health department. The health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community is our top priority. We continue to work in close collaboration with Hopewell City and the health department to serve the well-being of the Hopewell community. Please keep the health of these individuals and our community in your thoughts. If you have any questions, please let us know.”

