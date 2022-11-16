PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The investigation continues for two juveniles who were shot in a Petersburg neighborhood earlier this week.

On Monday, Nov. 14, around 3:15 p.m., Petersburg Police officers were called to the area of Lincoln Street and Grant Avenue, a few blocks away from the Westview Early Childhood Education Center, for a reported shooting.

One of juveniles was shot off of Grant Avenue and another one was shot near Lincoln Street and Augusta Avenue, according to police.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Allis Parker has been working in a home on Grant Avenue caring for a 96-year-old woman for three years. She tells 8News the gun shots are unusual and never heard any until yesterday.

“When I heard those shots, I was worried, you know, the shots were so close and I had her in the house. You know bullets come through houses. I didn’t know what was going on but we were alright,” Parker said.

Parker then went to the front door where she saw one of the juveniles laying on the ground.

“I didn’t know what was going on, whether he was playing around or what. He told me he needed help. We dialed 9-1-1,” explained Parker.

8News reached out to the Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss to find out if the two shootings are connected but we have yet to get a response.