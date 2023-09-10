COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Interstate 95 North are closed in Colonial Heights due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 54.6, just north of Temple Avenue. The northbound left and center lanes are both currently closed.

Northbound traffic is currently backed up to East Bank Street in Petersburg. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.