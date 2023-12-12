HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating after two masked suspects robbed a convenience store.

At 9:37 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, officers responded to the 1000 block of West Broadway — Grab and Go Convenience Store — for a commercial robbery that had just happened.

According to police, two unknown suspects wearing masks entered the convenience store while displaying a gun and demanding money from the clerk. The suspects then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the robbery.

Anyone who may have any information is encouraged to contact lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.