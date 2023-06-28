HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested two men and charged them both with second-degree murder in the death of a Hopewell man.

Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, of Hopewell, and Kristopher Lorenzo Miller, 19, of Chesterfield were both arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old William Jamal Claiborne after he was shot to death Saturday, June 24.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for the report of shots fired just before 7 a.m., where they found Claiborne had been shot in his right arm. Police said the bullet had traveled to his chest. Claiborne was driven to Chippenham Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to the second-degree murder charges, both suspects were charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into the death of Claiborne. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on the homicide contact Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.