Two men wanted after stealing weed eater, leaf blower from Dinwiddie Tractor Supply

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Dinwiddie County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole equipment from the Dinwiddie Tractor Supply.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 p.m. on June 3, two men walked into Dinwiddie Tractor Supply and walked out with a weed eater and leaf blower without paying.

Security camera footage showed the two suspects driving in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Deputies believe the suspects could be in the mid-20s.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (804) – 469-3755 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.