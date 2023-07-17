PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — There were two different shootings in over the weekend in Petersburg, marking over 30 shootings so far this year in the city.

The first shooting happened on Saturday, July 15 in the Stately Court area. Police said one victim received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Another shooting happened across the city at the Budget Inn on Jamestown Drive less than three days later. Officers were called to respond to the shooting at 1:25 a.m. Monday, July 17. When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital.

This hotel was also the same location where local tattoo artist Brian Chambers was shot and killed back in May. The hotel was also the scene of at least one other murder and a robbery over the past four years.

Victims in both of the shootings are recovering from their injuries as of Monday night while Petersburg Police continued to look for possible suspects.

So far, there have been 11 homicides this year in the city, which is the same as this time last year. While the homicide rate has stayed the same, Petersburg Police reported they have still seen an 18% reduction in all major violent crimes.

If you have any information on either of the recent shootings, contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.