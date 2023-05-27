PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating after they say two people were shot on South Street.

According to a tweet posted by the department at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, the shooting took place on the 10 block of South South Street. Police have not released any information related to the victims or a possible suspect.

There is currently a heavy police presence and residents are asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.