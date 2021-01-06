Two teens injured in crash on I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life in the hospital tonight after being the passenger in a single-vehicle accident. Virginia State Police says they responded to the accident on Interstate 85 shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The crash occurred near Squirrel Level Road in Petersburg.
VSP says a 19-year-old male was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he ran off the right side of the road. He attempted to swerve back onto the road and the vehicle flipped. Police estimate the Tahoe overturned three times.
The SUV stopped against a jersey wall on the left shoulder.
The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, he was wearing his seatbelt. His passenger however was not wearing her seat belt. She was ejected from the car and is now being treated for life-threatening injuries.
