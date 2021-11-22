Two-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — One person was left with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights Sunday evening.

Colonial Heights Police responded to the intersection of Boulevard and Branders Bridge Road at about 8 p.m.

According to police, one driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused Boulevard between A Avenue and Highland Avenue to be temporarily blocked to all traffic. Police set up a detour and remained on scene for several hours to investigate the crash.

