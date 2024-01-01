HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating after two people arrived at the hospital with shooting-related injuries.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, officers were called to investigate after a man arrived at the TriCities Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. A second man arrived at the hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to his chest. Both victims were taken to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to police, the injuries of both men are considered not life-threatening and they are expected to make full recoveries.

“Further investigating determined that the incident occurred in the 300 block of Cavalier Square,” a police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived on the scene and located multiple spent cartridges of different calibers.”

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit has launched an investigation into the incident. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lead Detective Tara Clark at 804-541-2284.