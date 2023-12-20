PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — When Juan Serrano of Petersburg saw a man jump off a bridge into the Appomattox River, the U.S. Army veteran sprang into action and saved the man’s life.

Serrano told 8News it happened along Interstate 95 over the Appomattox River on the night of Dec. 13. He was on his way home from a church event with his wife, passing over the I-95 bridge in Petersburg, when he noticed a young man standing near the edge.

“I approached him and tried to offer him help,” said Serrano. “He started pacing towards the bridge and coming up and down. Then, next thing I know, he just jumped.”

According to Serrano, the young man went over the side of the bridge about 50 to 60 feet down into the dangerously cold water. But he came back up and called for help, so Serrano said he sprang into action from above.

“That’s when I looked at my wife to call 9-1-1 and I just went after him,” Serrano said. “Just literally just jumped right in. I hadn’t [even] thought about it.”

Serrano was able to catch up with the young man and the two floated about a mile down the river before ending up on the shore near a water treatment plant. Serrano pulled him out of the water and first responders met them there to make sure they were both okay.

“It was a kid that needed help and God put us there for a reason,” said Serrano. “And I was able enough to just go in and try to help him.”

Serrano said he doesn’t want any recognition for the bravery he showed that night, but instead wants to spread awareness about mental health issues.

“I wish I could have prevented instead of reacting to the situation, I wish I could have done something,” said Serrano. “I wish somebody else could actually hear his cry for help if he ever did or noticed the signs.”

Serrano said he hasn’t had any contact with the young man since that night but said he hopes he’s doing well and he’s there for him if he ever needs anything.