PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An enrolled 17-year-old teenager was detained on the grounds of the Blandford 6-Grade Academy, according to Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS).

According to a statement from PCPS, the teen boarded a school bus after an adult at the bus stop told the driver that they were a student. Administrators reportedly stopped the teenager in the cafeteria before classes began.

Administrators then contacted police who, upon their arrival, found the teen to be in possession of tobacco products and a 3-inch pocket knife. The juvenile made no threatening advances toward students or staff.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police is continuing to investigate the incident.