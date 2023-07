PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is hiring for multiple positions, and if you’re hired you could get a bonus of up to $5,000.

According to Petersburg City Public Schools, open positions are for administrators, staff members and teachers. However, that big bonus is only offered for teachers.

Visit Petersburg City Public Schools’ website for more information on job postings, or contact Petersburg City Public Schools by phone at 804-732-0510.