Vaccine clinic scheduled for students at Petersburg High School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A vaccine clinic for students 12-years-old and up is coming to Petersburg High School.

According to a release, in conjunction with the Crimson Clinic, Petersburg High will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic on June 24 from noon until 2 p.m.

The clinic is free and no appointments are required. However, any child under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to complete the consent form.

Consent forms can also be picked up from the Crimson Clinic prior to the event, which is located at Petersburg High School.