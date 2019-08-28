VDH: Avoid entering Wilcox Lake due to algae bloom

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia health officials advised against entering the Wilcox Lake at Lee Memorial Park in Petersburg “due to a bloom of potentially harmful algae.” Tests from last week found unsafe algae concentration levels in the lake.

The potential dangers of algae blooms have made headlines amid reports of multiple dogs dying after being exposed to it while swimming.

“People and pets should observe the swimming advisory which is in place for Wilcox Lake and avoid swimming, wading or bathing in the area,” a release from the Virginia Department of Health warned Tuesday. “This includes windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding; any activities which pose a risk of skin contact or accidentally ingesting the water.”

The VDH said signs have been posted along the shoreline, near the affected areas of the 22-acre lake, that warn people of the dangers. In its release, the VDH shares what the signs read, in part:

“WARNING: Harmful Algae Present. People and animals should avoid swimming and wading until further notice. Exposure to algal toxins may cause illness. While fish consumption is not affected, thoroughly cleaning the fish, discarding the carcass and guts, and washing hands and surfaces afterward with soapy water is advised.”

