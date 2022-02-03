VDH, VSU partnering to host community vaccination events in Petersburg this weekend

The Tri-Cities

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is teaming up with Virginia State University to host five community COVID-19 vaccination events around Petersburg.

The events will be taking place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9. The dates, times and locations are as follows:

February 4, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Metropolitan Baptist Church (1021 Halifax Street)

February 5, 10 a.m.2 p.m. — Good Shepherd Baptist Church (2223 South Crater Road)

February 5, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Vernon Johns Middle School (3101 Homestead Drive)

February 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Carriage House Senior Living (135 West Old Street)

February 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — St. Paul’s Baptist Church (29 Elm Street) (Drive-thru)

No appointment is necessary for any of these events and they are all free of charge.

For more information about vaccine clinics or community vaccination events in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

