VDH, VSU partnering to host community vaccination events in Petersburg this weekend

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is teaming up with Virginia State University to host five community COVID-19 vaccination events around Petersburg.
The events will be taking place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9. The dates, times and locations are as follows:
February 4, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Metropolitan Baptist Church (1021 Halifax Street)
February 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Good Shepherd Baptist Church (2223 South Crater Road)
February 5, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Vernon Johns Middle School (3101 Homestead Drive)
February 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Carriage House Senior Living (135 West Old Street)
February 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — St. Paul’s Baptist Church (29 Elm Street) (Drive-thru)
No appointment is necessary for any of these events and they are all free of charge.
For more information about vaccine clinics or community vaccination events in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov.