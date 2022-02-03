VDH, VSU partnering to host community vaccination events in Petersburg this weekend

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is teaming up with Virginia State University to host five community COVID-19 vaccination events around Petersburg.

The events will be taking place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9. The dates, times and locations are as follows:

February 4, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Metropolitan Baptist Church (1021 Halifax Street)

February 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Good Shepherd Baptist Church (2223 South Crater Road)

February 5, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Vernon Johns Middle School (3101 Homestead Drive)

February 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Carriage House Senior Living (135 West Old Street)

February 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — St. Paul’s Baptist Church (29 Elm Street) (Drive-thru)

No appointment is necessary for any of these events and they are all free of charge.

For more information about vaccine clinics or community vaccination events in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov.