COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 South in Colonial Heights is causing backups in the city.

According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 53.6, between the Temple Avenue exit and the Appomattox River bridge. The southbound center lane and right lane are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.

The fire is currently causing a backup of about two miles, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org