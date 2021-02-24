Victim dies at hospital following Hopewell crash

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a crash in Hopewell Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., a SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of High Avenue and Granby Street.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, once on the scene of the crash one of the victims was determined to have life-threatening injuries. They were cared for at the scene and taken to VCU Medical Center for further treatment. They passed away at the hospital. The identity of the deceased is not available at this time.

Virginia State Police is helping with the investigation.

Any information about the crash can be given to the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222. Anonymous tips can be reported to the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.