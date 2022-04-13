PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have identified the victim killed in a triple shooting on Tuesday night, as well as made an arrest in the incident.

Dwight Delano Scott Jr.

On April 12, at 6:55 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of E. Washington Street after reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim on scene with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Tyquan Ridges, who died from his injuries.

While investigating the shooting death, officers were alerted to another shooting victim in the 900 block of High Pearl Street. A third victim was then found on Locust Court within the Pin Oaks subdivision.

All three shootings are related and occurred in the 1500 block of E. Washington Street, according to police.

Police have made an arrest in the death of Ridges. 19-year-old Dwight Delano Scott Jr. was arrested without incident and has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony.

Scott is being held in jail pending his appearance in court.