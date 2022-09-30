PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Petersburg on Friday morning has been identified, police say.
According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the 20 block of South Little Church Street at approximately 5:59 a.m. on Sept. 30, to investigate a reported shooting.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Steven Prosise shot dead in the roadway. A crime scene was subsequently established at the scene, next to the Best Inn Petersburg hotel.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.