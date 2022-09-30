PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Petersburg on Friday morning has been identified, police say.

According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the 20 block of South Little Church Street at approximately 5:59 a.m. on Sept. 30, to investigate a reported shooting.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Steven Prosise shot dead in the roadway. A crime scene was subsequently established at the scene, next to the Best Inn Petersburg hotel.

Photo: Sabrina Shutters / 8News

Photo: Sabrina Shutters/ 8News

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.