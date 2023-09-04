PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in a deadly shooting in Petersburg Sunday night has been identified as a 20-year-old Chester woman. The Petersburg Bureau of Police has arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection with the homicide.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, officers were called to the 700 block of High Street for reported gunfire.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman — now identified as 20-year-old Adrionna Brooks West of Chester — dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, a male juvenile suspect was taken into custody shortly after and was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“The Petersburg Bureau of Police extends our condolences to the family, and the loved ones of Adrionna West,” a spokesperson with the agency said. “Petersburg Bureau of Police thanks the public for assisting in the swift arrest of the suspect.”

Streets surrounding the scene were shut down as police investigated the incident but were reopened around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.