Victim identified in Petersburg deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman died from being shot Sunday.

Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Culpepper Avenue for a report of persons shot Sunday, July 21 at 8:49 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they found two shooting victims. One was identified as 33-year-old Tara Browder.

Browder was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The second victim was treated and released from the hospital.

