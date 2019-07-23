Victim identified in Petersburg deadly shooting

1  of  3
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman died from being shot Sunday.

Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Culpepper Avenue for a report of persons shot Sunday, July 21 at 8:49 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they found two shooting victims. One was identified as 33-year-old Tara Browder.

Browder was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The second victim was treated and released from the hospital.

