PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in a shooting that took place in Petersburg over the weekend has died and police have identified the suspect who was arrested in connection.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, at around 6:46 on Sunday, Nov. 12, officers responded to the 1100 block of Custer Street for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found 40-year-old Robert D. Pugh, who had been shot. Pugh was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

26-year-old Kenneth Hunter was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm by a convicted felon, in connection to the shooting.