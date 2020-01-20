Victim shot during Petersburg robbery, suspect in custody

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A person arrived at a local hospital overnight with a gunshot wound following an attempted robbery, Petersburg police said.

Police said they learned the victim had been shot during a robbery on the 1400 block of W. Wythe Street. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Enoch Brown, attempted to rob the victim and two other people, authorities said

Brown was charged with attempted armed robbery, three counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Brown is being held until his pending court appearance. Stay with 8News for updates.

