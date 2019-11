PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Petersburg has left one victim with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

According to Petersburg police’s Facebook page, officers are in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street as they investigate the afternoon shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

