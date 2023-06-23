PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on opposite sides of the city.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officers were called to the 800 block of East Wythe Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a female victim with a life-threatening injury and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

A couple of hours later, at the opposite end of the city, another shooting occurred. Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Valor Drive around 1:31 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

Upon their arrival, officers found a male victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.