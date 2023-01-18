The Hopewell Police Department is continuing to investigate a double homicide shooting near Arlington Park. (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is continuing to investigate a double homicide shooting near Arlington Park.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers were called to the 2700 block of Courthouse Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man and a woman — now identified as 33-year-old old Robert Lewis Bryant Jr. of Hopewell and 35-year-old Jessica Lynn Collins of Hopewell — who had been shot multiple times. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they do not believe this was a random act of violence. The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

In 2021, an 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at Arlington Park on the Fourth of July. There were roughly 100 people, including families with children, in the park at the time of that shooting.

Anyone with information relating to this double homicide is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.