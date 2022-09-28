PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The host of employers will gather at a career fair next month to meet with job seekers living in the City of Petersburg.

The ‘Steps To Success Job Fair’ is being held at the Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 West Washington Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This event will offer participants from the Tri-Cities Area and surrounding communities the opportunity to meet with employers and discuss employment opportunities,” Rita Winfield, senior employment services specialist with the Petersburg Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, wrote in an email announcement.

The Virginia Career Works Crater Region is part of a statewide agency that coordinates workforce training and career services. More details about employers at the event is available on the agency’s website.