PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A federal prison employee pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of an inmate that led to their death at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Petersburg.

In January 2021, a 47-year-old man — only identified as W.W. — had a medical emergency and did not receive medical care, resulting in his death.

On Jan. 9, 2021, Michael Anderson, 52, was working at the prison as a correctional officer — ranking lieutenant — when he was approached by a correctional officer who notified him W.W. was having an apparent medical emergency.

According to court documents, Anderson personally observed W.W.’s symptoms and said he would get medical help. However, Anderson failed to notify medical staff or take any further action. The next morning when he heard that W.W. had fallen to the ground in his cell, Anderson still failed to get assistance.

“W.W. then laid on the ground, dead or dying, for over an hour and a half before any correctional or medical staff entered his cell,” a release from the U.S. Department of Justice reads. “By the time correctional and medical staff entered the cell, life-saving efforts failed, and W.W. was later pronounced dead.”

In June 2023, two other prison employees were indicted with charges related to W.W.’s death and for lying to federal agents about the incident.

Anderson’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.