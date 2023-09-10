COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper and another driver were injured after two separate crashes occurred on Interstate 95 North during the afternoon Sunday.

According to State Police, at about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10, a Virginia State Police trooper was investigating a crash on the left shoulder of I-95 near the exit to Temple Ave. when the driver of a 1986 Ford Econoline van ran off the road and hit the trooper’s patrol vehicle in the rear.

The impact caused the patrol vehicle to hit the vehicle involved in the initial crash in the rear, police said.

The patrol vehicle’s lights were activated at the time of the crash, according to police.

The trooper was taken to the hospital in Chester for the treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver in the vehicle that was in front of the trooper was not injured.

The driver that hit the trooper’s vehicle, a 56-year-old woman of Petersburg, also had minor, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Southside Regional Hospital. The driver was charged with following too closely, State Police said.

Crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights on Sept. 10 (Photo: VDOT)

The crash is currently under investigation.